Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:48 IST
Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo’s $11mn mansion demolished, Actor owns luxury house in Hawaii
According to the source, the former couple Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo bought that house which many of their fans believed would be their love nest.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are always on the headlines since the mid of last year, and we all know the reason – their legal break-up. Here we will not discuss on their marital split as the matter has been solved in the last couple of months. Currently, we have something new to reveal. Read the texts below to get in details.

Recently a news popped up that Song Joong-Ki ordered tearing down of a house in the upscale Itaewon neighbourhood which he once shared with Song Hye-Kyo, Today Online reported. It was also said that he purchased that house that (reportedly) worth USD 11.6 million.

According to the source, the former couple Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo bought that house which many of their fans believed would be their love nest. The reports stated that during the time of purchasing, the 34-year-old actor paid that huge amount for the property.

New reports recently has surfaced that the marital home of Descendants of the Sun's former stars, Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki has been demolished. Albeit it has been destroyed, the signage on the property still shows Song Joong-Ki as the owner.

A new house will be built instead featuring three basement floors and two above ground floors. AllkPop reported that the construction is expected to be completed by June 2021.

On the other hand, fans of Song Joong-Ki will be glad to know that the 34-year-old actor has purchased a luxury stay in Hawaii worth at USD 2.8 million. He is said to be spending his holiday in the newly purchased luxurious destination.

Song Joong-Ki recently returned to South Korea after giving a break to 'Bogota' movie due to coronavirus pandemic across the world. On March 24, Song Hye-Kyo's ex-husband arrived at the Incheon International Airport and reports state that he will be under home quarantine for two weeks.

"Song Joong-Ki returned to Korea on March 24, and thankfully he has had no problems concerning his health. He will be spending some significant amount of time (around 14 days) in self-isolation or quarantine and taking the opportunity to rest in the meantime," his agency stated.

On the other hand, Song Hye-Kyo was recently seen in the cover pictorial for Harper's Bazaar magazine in Thailand as she was chosen as the cover star for the magazine's Thailand's 15th anniversary celebration edition.

Song Hye-Kyo's fans will be excited to know that the beautiful actress has revealed some facts about herself in a fashion movie for 'Bottega Veneta'. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on March 30 to let her fans and followers know about it.

