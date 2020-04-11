‘The Selection’ movie adaptation in the works at Netflix, Haifaa Al-Mansour to direct

Netflix is set to adapt Kiera Cass' novel "The Selection" with Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour attach to direct the feature. "The Selection", the first entry in Cass' popular five-book series, was published in 2012. According to Variety, the book is set in a dystopian future where 35 girls are selected to go to a royal palace and compete for a prince's heart. America Singer, who is from a lower class, is also chosen as one of Prince Maxon's suitors, but she's torn between the life and love she left behind. Over time, she grows strong feelings for the Prince. "We are thrilled to be working with Netflix and bringing these beloved books to life for the extraordinarily loyal and passionate fan base. "The author Kiera Cass has created a spellbinding fantasy whose message of empowerment and authenticity is more relevant today than ever," producer Denise Di Novi said

Netflix has previously collaborated with Al-Mansour on 2018's "Nappily Ever After". Di Novi and "Divergent" franchise's Pouya Shahbazian will produce the project, while Margaret French Isaac is attached as executive producer.

