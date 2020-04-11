Left Menu
Gary Dauberman to direct Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot' film adaption

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:44 IST
Horror writer Gary Dauberman (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Horror writer Gary Dauberman, who made his feature directorial debut with last year's "Annabelle Comes Home", is set to adapt celebrated author Stephen King's vampire tale "Salem's Lot". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman will also serve as the screenwriter on the film. James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper are producing the project. The 1975 book revolves around an author who returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the town. As he finds that the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, he also discovers that the people of his town are being turned into vampires. He takes help from a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man.

The book has previously been adapted for a small screen in 1979. The mini-series starred David Soul as the writer and was directed by Tobe Hooper. Larry Cohen directed the 1987 sequel. Dauberman has previously written for Stephen King adaptations, "It" and "It Chapter Two". He was also part of the "The Conjuring" series and wrote the spin-offs "Annabelle", "Annabelle Creation" and "Annabelle Comes Home".

