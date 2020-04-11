B-town celebs celebrate National Pets Day

Left Menu
B-town celebs on Saturday celebrated National Pets Day by sharing heartwarming posts on social media.

Updated: 11-04-2020 22:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI

B-town celebs on Saturday celebrated National Pets Day by sharing heartwarming posts on social media. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram and shared an adorable video while she was seen dancing in the company of her pet dog Carmello at home while she practised social-distancing on National Pets Day.

In the video, the' Kalank' actor was seen clad in a white printed suit-salwar with a dupatta wrapped around her waist, wearing 'ghunghroo' (anklets) in her legs while she continued practising a traditional dance with her cute pet. Madhuri captioned the post as, "The one who's always by my side, the one who always entertains me, my favourite dancing partner and the one who always brings a smile on my face - My mellow Carmelo #NationalPetDay" Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took to Instagram and shared a video while her daughter Anya is seen sketching a dog, on paper. The filmmaker said, on National Pets Day her daughter has raised Rs 70,000 to feed stray dogs, and that too by sketching pets. Farah also thanked all the kind-hearted people who had ordered the sketches from Anya.

She captioned the post as "So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy... all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her." Randeep Hooda remembered his pet horse Cupa and shared a picture missing him and being outside amid the lockdown period. He wrote, "Missing Cupa, blue skies and evening sun!"

(ANI)

