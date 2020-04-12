Idris Elba narrates message of hope with ‘Don’t Quit’ poem

Idris Elba narrates message of hope with ‘Don’t Quit’ poemPTI | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:40 IST
British star Idris Elba is spreading a message of hope for the people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actor, who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March, recorded “Don’t Quit” from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier for the BBC, the morale-boosting video of which was released by the network on Friday
“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you’re trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don’t you quit,” Elba said in the 90-second clip. The video, commissioned by BBC Creative, was released after the UK recorded 980 hospital deaths in a single day on April 10
It featured a montage of news footage detailing the UK’s fight against COVID-19, including parked airplanes, empty grocery shops and closed markets, as well as uplifting moments such as applauding National Health Service (NHS) workers, violinists playing out their windows during self-isolation and shows continuing without an audience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Idris Elba
- British
- BBC
- COVID
- National Health Service
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabian Airlines to start UK repatriation flights -British embassy
British PM Johnson speaks to Trump after coronavirus diagnosis
British PM Johnson speaks to Trump after coronavirus diagnosis
British PM writing to every UK household to urge them to stay home in fight against coronavirus
Airbnb hosts to provide free rooms for British health workers