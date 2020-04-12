Left Menu
Development News Edition

British comedian, actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of COVID-19

British comedian and 'The Goodies' actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passed away at an age of 79 on Sunday due to health complications related to coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:25 IST
British comedian, actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of COVID-19
Actor Tim Brooke-Taylor . Image Credit: ANI

British comedian and 'The Goodies' actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passed away at an age of 79 on Sunday due to health complications related to coronavirus. According to Variety, Brooke-Taylor's agent said that he died on early hours of Sunday due to COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. The 79-year-old actor was one of the very first artists from the UK to use the stop-motion techniques in the live-action format.

Besides 'Goodies,' he is also known for other television shows like 'At Last The 1948 Show' and the comedy series 'Broaden Your Mind.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

British PM discharged from hospital, fiancee speaks of "very dark" times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after spending three nights in an intensive care unit being treated for COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at his country home, his Downing Street office said on Su...

Doctors reattach ASI’s hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful: Officials.

Doctors reattach ASIs hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful Officials....

COVID-19: Christians attend Easter Sunday masses online

Thousands of Christians here celebrated Easter on Sunday and attended the Easter mass through live-streaming as all religious places remained shut due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. All churches in the city ha...

Combating COVID-19: Wearing of masks made compulsory in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC has made wearing of masks compulsory for the residents of the city from April 13 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.All persons when at a public place within the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020