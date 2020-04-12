British comedian, actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of COVID-19

British comedian and 'The Goodies' actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passed away at an age of 79 on Sunday due to health complications related to coronavirus. According to Variety, Brooke-Taylor's agent said that he died on early hours of Sunday due to COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. The 79-year-old actor was one of the very first artists from the UK to use the stop-motion techniques in the live-action format.

Besides 'Goodies,' he is also known for other television shows like 'At Last The 1948 Show' and the comedy series 'Broaden Your Mind.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

