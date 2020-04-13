Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashes with Hugh Jackman on his 24th wedding anniversary

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:05 IST
Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashes with Hugh Jackman on his 24th wedding anniversary
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (vancityreynolds)

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashed with Hugh Jackman for his 24 years of anniversary with actress Deborra-Lee Furness. Although the fight was in a playful way the Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds has said that Deborra-Lee Furness should 'hang in there' as she and her actor husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.

Recently Huge Jackman took to his Twitter account and shared one of his old pictures with his wife Deborra and captioned, "these 24 years have been the best of my life. And, as far as I can see, we get better every year. Debs, I love you with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24."

Looking to the Tweet Ryan Reynolds has commented, "hang in there, Deb." The two friends, Reynolds and Jackman always have fake fights with each other. The 'Deadpool' star even brands Jackman a 'fraud' and not even Australian.

The two close friends frequently take playful jibes at each other in interviews and on social media and Reynold's latest comments come after 'Greatest Showman' actor mocked him while congratulating musician John Legend on being named 'People's Sexist Man Alive'.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 554,849 coronavirus cases, 21,942 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 554,849 cases of the new coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 21,942. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 525,704 and said 20,486 ...

Bulls reassign Paxson, fire Forman in shakeup; Boylen stays for now

The Chicago Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman on Monday, the same day they made official the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations. It was so clear that Arturas checked every box for...

110 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal: State Health Dept

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state of West Bengal stands at 110. And, 7 people have died due to the deadly virus. As of today, there are 110 active COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths due to the coronavirus in West Bengal, State...

Total positive COVID-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,510 on Monday, while the deaths stand at 28. As many as 356 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi today, including 325 positive cases-Under Specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020