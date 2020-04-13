Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashes with Hugh Jackman on his 24th wedding anniversary

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashed with Hugh Jackman for his 24 years of anniversary with actress Deborra-Lee Furness. Although the fight was in a playful way the Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds has said that Deborra-Lee Furness should 'hang in there' as she and her actor husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.

Recently Huge Jackman took to his Twitter account and shared one of his old pictures with his wife Deborra and captioned, "these 24 years have been the best of my life. And, as far as I can see, we get better every year. Debs, I love you with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24."

These 24 years have been the best of my life. And, as far as I can see, we get better every year. Debs, I love you with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24 pic.twitter.com/tpknKsLtqE — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2020

Looking to the Tweet Ryan Reynolds has commented, "hang in there, Deb." The two friends, Reynolds and Jackman always have fake fights with each other. The 'Deadpool' star even brands Jackman a 'fraud' and not even Australian.

The two close friends frequently take playful jibes at each other in interviews and on social media and Reynold's latest comments come after 'Greatest Showman' actor mocked him while congratulating musician John Legend on being named 'People's Sexist Man Alive'.

