Sonakshi Sinha finally reveals truth of Vivek Agnihotri's post of her shooting amid lockdown

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri has recently shared a picture of Sonakshi Sinha alleging that the actress was shooting during the coronavirus lockdown as well.

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

However, on April 13, Sonakshi Sinha revealed the truth behind the photo and slammed Vivek for accusing her falsely. Sonakshi took to Twitter and revealed that the picture was taken on 5th Nov 2019, and shared a photo from the show which she was shooting for on that date.

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

The 32-year-old actress also took to her Twitter and tagged Mumbai police and wrote, "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME."

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3. The film did average business at the box office but Sonakshi as Rajjo was liked.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.