Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ali Wentworth out of coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos tests positive

As soon as American actor Ali Wentworth revealed that she has emerged from her coronavirus self-isolation, her husband and TV host George Stephanopoulos, said that he had tested positive for the virus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:01 IST
Ali Wentworth out of coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos tests positive
George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As soon as American actor Ali Wentworth revealed that she has emerged from her coronavirus self-isolation, her husband and TV host George Stephanopoulos, said that he had tested positive for the virus. The 55-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram of herself walking down the stairs in her home while her family clapped and played 'Survivor' by Destiny's Child.

Wentworth wrote in the caption, "Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones. And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague. People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared." She encouraged fans to take "each other's hands and move together united."

She continued: "We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy) Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes..." However, Wentworth wasn't the only one in the household to contract the virus as 59-year-old Stephanopoulos revealed that he'd also tested positive.

According to Fox News, Stephanopoulos revealed his diagnosis on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (local time), disclosing that he didn't experience any symptoms. He said, "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

The ABC News anchor explained that at first, he did experience back pain one evening and a "diminished sense of smell" several days later, but wasn't sure whether to attribute that to the novel virus. Previously, Stephanopoulos discussed caring for his wife on 'Good Morning America,' and he also explained that he was careful to wear gloves and wipe down anything he touched after caring for Wentworth.

Stephanopoulos said at the time, "Usually she takes care of us 24 hours a day and now we're doing our best to take care of her." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong says PM's address hollow, no mention of financial package

The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime ministers address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram s...

Lockdown extended till May 3, some relaxations may be allowed after April 20: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a ne...

Rays' Snell, Twins' May sweep MLB The Show games

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell swept his four games Monday night while Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May went 3-0 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Ha...

Rays' Snell, Twins' May sweep MLB The Show games

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell swept his four games Monday night while Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May went 3-0 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020