Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope this nonsense of communalising virus stops: Sudhir Mishra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:19 IST
Hope this nonsense of communalising virus stops: Sudhir Mishra

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says it's about time people keep their politics aside while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and stop "communalising" the situation. The "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" director said the pandemic can be fought only if people stand united. "I hope this nonsense of communalising the virus stops. I hope we realise we are all one. We have to keep our politics and our different opinions on the political structure of the country apart when things like this happen," the filmmaker told reporters over a Zoom call.

Mishra said the pandemic stands to completely change all aspects of entertainment, from film shootings to theatrical viewing. "I see a lot of changes. Most of the difficulties will be faced by those who shoot. I don't know how 250 people will shoot till a vaccine is not in place... Will you test everyone, then head outdoor to shoot? "Post this, we will start living differently, being cautious would become a habit. When will people start venturing into cinema halls, perhaps OTT will become more important, maybe the big films will directly release online, we will get to know in the next one-and-a-half years," he said.

Mishra said these are extremely difficult times for the daily wage workers and one should help them in any which way possible. "We have to start looking at ourselves totally anew. Like Dharavi. I think you have to do a lot for those people. It is a rich man's virus which has been transferred to the poor and they are the ones who will suffer the most. They didn't go to China or on holidays to Spain." The filmmaker's webseries "Hostages" recently made its TV debut on Star Plus.

Many channels are airing their web content on television during the lockdown which has made it impossible to shoot for daily episodes. The first season of the Hotstar Special featured Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy in the lead..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in J'khand

Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus. Developed by District...

Soccer-Barcelona announce board changes after resignations

Barcelona has moved to restructure their board after six directors resigned last week in protest at the way the club is being run, the Spanish side has said. Two of the clubs four vice presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were amon...

French budget deficit to hit 9% of GDP this year - minister

The French governments budget deficit is set to hit a post-war record of 9 of economic output this year, the budget minister said on Monday in the second revision in less than a week.Budget minister Gerald Darmanin said that financial short...

Norwegian Air shares drop 60% after proposed debt-for-equity swap

The share price of Norwegian Air fell by 60 on Tuesday, the first day of trading following the companys proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8.If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert 4.3 billion of debt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020