COVID-19: Japanese reality series 'Terrace House' stops production

Netflix has suspended the production of its hit Japanese reality series "Terrace House" in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show follows three men and three women from different walks of life as they temporarily live together in a modernist house somewhere in Japan.

The current season premiered on May 14, 2019, and featured a cast living in Tokyo's Setagaya ward. "We are suspending production of 'Terrace House Tokyo' 2019-2020, giving top priority to the health and safety of our cast and staff," a tweet on the show's official Twitter account said on Monday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, thirty-nine episodes had aired so far, with the most recent dropping on the streamer on April 6. It is unclear when the show will resume.

While many fans were sad with the show stalling its production, some were surprised to know that it was still on amid the pandemic. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency only a week ago on April 7. Tokyo, which has seen the majority of Japan's coronavirus infections, has introduced semi-lockdown measures, including the closure of bars, clubs, pachinko parlours and movie theatres. However, public transport, many restaurants and other establishments remain open in the Japanese capital. Other major cities in Japan also followed suit.

The country has 7,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases with the death toll at 143, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Veteran Japanese comic-actor Ken Shimura also died last month of the coronavirus..

