Gal Gadot shares new stills from upcoming superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Actress-model Gal Gadot has recently shared the new stills from her upcoming superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984' on her Instagram account. The new stills that were released online, give us a new good look at her gold metallic winged armor complete with gold cuffs and a stunning headgear.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Gal Gadot wrote, "WW84 Promotional Stills ✨WonderTrev 😭 I've missed them so much 🤍 Can we also take a moment to freak out over her perfect armor."

The team also released a new romantic picture of Gal possibly dancing with Chris Pine's character and her on-screen love interest Steve Trevor in front of the Washington memorial. While Gal looks like a dream in the all-white ensemble, Chris pulls off the '80s look with ease.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' was postponed and is now scheduled to release on August 14. The film that will feature the demi-goddess takes on two rivals, Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wigg's Cheetah.

Chir Pine, who dies in the events of 'Wonder Woman,' makes his return, hinting at a mind-game at play in the film which even traps Diana in its clutches.

