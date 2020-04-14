Left Menu
BTS’s album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' scores top 40 spots on 'billboard 200'

Updated: 14-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:12 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@bts_bighit)

BTS's album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' has scored the top 40 spots on 'billboard 200' in the 7th week. Billboard has now released its charts for the week ending on April 18.

'Map of the Soul: 7' grabs the No. 37 spot on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. After its February 21 release, the album first entered the chart at No.1.

'Map of the Soul: 7' remains at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, and takes No. 4 on the Independent Albums chart and No. 41 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

BTS spends their 174th week at No. 1 on the Social 50 chart, while they're No. 13 on the Artist 100 chart.

Earlier, 'Map of the Soul: 7' was the first to become the only album in Gaon history to receive an official 'quadruple-million certification' which had sold over 4 million copies.

BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadruple 'million certification' from Gaon. In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming.

'Map of the Soul: 7' was released on February 21, 2020, by Big Hit Entertainment. It is the follow-up to their 2019 extended play 'Map of the Soul: Persona', with five of its songs appearing on the album.

The album has been described as a pop, R&B and hip-hop album with influences from rock, trap, and EDM. Lyrically, it touches upon themes of reflection, introspection, and self-acceptance

