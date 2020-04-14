'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife recover from coronavirus

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju has shared an Instagram post recently, saying that he and his wife who were infected by coronavirus are fully recovered and safe.

"Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the coronavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound," he posted, along with an image with his wife.

"We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us," he added.

Last month, he had shared that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus through a post on his Instagram account.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis," said Kristofer Hivju.

