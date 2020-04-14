Gong Hyo Jin confirms to be first guest on new “Three Meals A Day” season

South Korean actress, Gong Hyo Jin's agency recently confirmed on April 14 that she is set to be the first guest on the new season of the tvN reality show 'Three Meals a Day, Fishing Village' and she's already wrapped up filming.

When 'Three Meals a Day, Fishing Village' most recently aired in 2016, viewers greatly enjoyed the chemistry between cast members Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Jun. The show even reached a peak of 11.5 percent ratings.

Many people are excited to see not only the reunion of the cast in the new season but now also what will happen with Gong Hyo Jin as a guest.

'Three Meals a Day, Fishing Village' is a show in which the cast spend time living in a fishing village and use the food they can find there to create three meals a day. Guests join them to eat dinner together.

Gong Hyo Jin's most recent appearance on a variety show was on 'Home Alone' (I Live Alone) with her friends Son Dambi and Jung Ryeo Won.

The new season of 'Three Meals a Day, Fishing Village' will premiere on May 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

As we wait for Gong Hyo Jin's next variety show appearance, watch her visit Son Dambi on 'Home Alone' below.

