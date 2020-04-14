Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and more join 'Together at Home'

Left Menu
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:46 IST
The second round of artists has been announced on Tuesday by Global Citizen for its upcoming virtual benefit concert - 'One World: Together At Home'. The new names include artists including Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and more. Other personalities coming on board include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey and Victoria Beckham, reported Variety.

Earlier Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra also announced that she will be part of the coronavirus benefit concert, which will be conducted on April 18 in a view to honour healthcare and front line essential community workers. "The first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund," she captioned the post.

She also said that the benefit concert will be an effort to honour "healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home." The virtual concert will be co-hosted by comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert

Meanwhile, the 'Baywatch' actor also mentioned that the event will have performances from artists including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and many more. The event will be up live at 5 pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world.

Earlier singer Elton John, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

