The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, 3 confirmed, What latest we know so far

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is officially renewed and fans are ardently waiting for its release. Although it does not have an official release date, but we can expect it in 2020. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on it.

Not only The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is renewed, the anime enthusiasts will be happy to know that even Season 3 is renewed. The show creators already declared that the anime series will get a third season. Remember the success of Season 1, which was tremendous that opened doors for multiple seasons.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. The official date, as already said above, is not officially announced, but after seeing the popularity of the first season, we can assume it to be released before 2021.

The anime lovers will be amused to see the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further. They will also confront new enemy in the Season 2. According to multiple sources, the new enemy will be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever met before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to get an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

