One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

When will One Punch Man Season 3 premiere? It is undeniably a severely anticipated superhero web manga series fans have been waiting since Season 2's finale was dropped in July 2019.

Here we have some latest updates on One Punch Man Season 3. It is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos may be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

There has been no discussion on One Punch Man Season 3's cancellation. Alternatively, there has been no discussion on its confirmation. However, the anime enthusiasts should not feel distressed as there was a gap of almost four years between Season 1 and 2. This indicates that we need to wait for some extra time to get a confirmation on the making of third season.

The next phase of story in One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The anime may be tempted to work some additional filler segments in One Punch Man Season 3 to give the series' protagonist Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited.

The third season of One Punch Man will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some fantastic fights. We will see Garou moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

Saitama will continue to be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3 but the arc to be tackled would give Garou more screen time. The anime aficionados will be astonished seeing his other side apart from his known human-monster character. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in the imminent season.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be premiered in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

