Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture reminiscing his first photo shoot for a film magazine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:03 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture from first magazine photo shoot
Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture reminiscing his first photo shoot for a film magazine. The 77-year-old star took to Twitter and shared the throwback picture from his initial days in the industry. In the picture, he is seen sporting a green embroidered kurta while he smilingly poses for the camera. The actor wrote in the post accompanying the picture, "My very first photo shoot for a film mag., - 'Star & Style' .. prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me, by famed most feared journalist of the times, Devyani Chaubal; obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so .."

Meanwhile, the 'Baghban' actor is practising self-isolation amid the coronavirus spread. He has also been associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus. With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It includes 1,189 cured and discharged, one migrated and 353 deaths. At present, there are 9,279 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

