Claes Bang, Brian Cox to star 'The Agoraphobics Detective Society', pilot to be shot in quarantine

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:38 IST
Claes Bang, Brian Cox to star 'The Agoraphobics Detective Society', pilot to be shot in quarantine

Claes Bang of "Dracula" fame and "Succession" star Brian Cox have teamed up for the pilot episode of the series "The Agoraphobics Detective Society". The pilot, which will also feature Grace Van Patten and radio presenter Mariella Frostrup, will be shot by all the actors at their homes, reported Deadline.

It is about a distraught group of patients banding together to find a renowned expert psychiatrist who disappears without explanation. Produced by Maggie Monteith, the proceeds from the eight-episode series will go to UK and US film and TV freelancers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The writer-directors of the pilot comprise Bang's "Dracula" co-star Dolly Wells as well as Suzi Ewing and Heidi Greensmith.

The actors will film their parts separately from home before the episode is released on the Pinpoint Presents website later this month. Viewers will be urged to the UK Film and TV Charity’s Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Motion Picture & TV Fund in the US.

