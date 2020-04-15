Left Menu
Drew Barrymore reveals she 'cried every day' trying to homeschool kids amid COVID-19

American actor Drew Barrymore has revealed that her attempt at homeschooling her children has left her in tears during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 15-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:50 IST
Drew Barrymore (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Drew Barrymore has revealed that her attempt at homeschooling her children has left her in tears during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, the 45-year-old star opened up about balancing it all in addition to teaching her daughters 7-year-old Olive and 5-year-old Frankie, whom she shares with Will Kopelman, at home amid COVID-19. She told Savannah Guthrie while appearing on the 'Today' show via video chat on Tuesday of the family's quarantine routine. She said, "... School started, and it all about went out the window."

"The minute I thought, 'Oh, I'm three weeks in, I've got this,' I cried every day, all day long... It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I've ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker," she continued. "And I thought, 'Oh my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?'" Barrymore pondered.

The 'Charlies Angels' star went on to say that her struggles made her appreciate teachers more than ever. She said, "I didn't think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did." Barrymore, however, shared that she did finally get the hang of things. "You find your way," she said while throwing her fists in the air.

Barrymore added, "We're resilient, people." In the interview, the 'Blended' star stressed the importance of choosing to be happy, calling it "a war you fight every day, and the victory is if you accomplished any of those wins, that is a win."

"It is a very disciplined thing. It is about reaction. It's about the energy you put out there. It's about the way you treat people with dignity and take a quick exchange as a moment to connect... I march in the army of optimism and I'm looking for recruits, but I'm very real about it. I am not some vapid hippie who's like, 'You just gotta be happy, man.' This is the way and the direction I will point my compass," Barrymore concluded. (ANI)

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

