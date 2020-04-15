Left Menu
Rosario Dawson addresses 'Mandalorian' casting reports: That's not confirmed yet

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:15 IST
It may have been reported that actor Rosario Dawson is joining the cast of "The Mandalorian" season two, but the actor is tight-lipped about the Disney Plus series. The actor is said to be cast in the role of Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan and a hero of the Clone Wars.

"That's not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point," Dawson said on the "Variety After-Show". However, she credited fans for pushing the momentum for her casting.

The actor further said she would bid adieu to showbiz if she gets into "the two universes" - "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" . "I get in those two, I'm telling you, man, that's it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it," Dawson said. If "Star Trek" happens, the actor said she would be happy to be a background Romulan or Vulcan. But her father believes she should go for a different role: Q, the omnipotent being seen across various series of the sci-fi fantasy.

"I mean it would be great 'cause then I could jump on 'Discovery'. I could be on 'Picard'. I just want to be with Jean-Luc Picard," Dawson said..

