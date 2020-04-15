Demi Lovato reveals where she stands with Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, ex Wilmer Valderrama

American singer Demi Lovato wishes everybody the best, but that doesn't mean they're still a part of her life. According to E!News, after nearly two years since being hospitalised for an overdose, life is a bit different for the 27-year-old singer, who now has a new manager, a new single and a new life motto.

Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show of the song's meaning, "That's why the song I have coming out is called 'I Love Me'--we are good by ourselves. We don't need a partner, we don't need, like, substance. We're good." The 'Sorry Not Sorry' songstress is forging ahead in her new life path, while some of her famous friends are no longer in the picture. She revealed the same in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, that she's no longer in contact with the Jonas Brothers, the trio of siblings she's known since their shared Disney days.

Lovato, though did not elaborate on why they're no longer in touch, she did diplomatically address where she stands with another Disney star and singer, Selena Gomez. Lovato told the magazine before stopping herself, "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have a love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [her Instagram Story post] felt...I will always have a love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best." As a reminder, Gomez took to her Instagram Story back in January to compliment Lovato's emotional 2020 Grammys performance of 'Anyone,' writing, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

The 'Sober' songstress told that she still talks to Miley Cyrus. "She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with," she said. For her former famed longtime love, American actor Wilmer Valderrama, who is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, that ship has sailed.

Lovato confirmed. "I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.