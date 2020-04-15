Left Menu
Salman Khan spreads message of communal harmony with social media post

In an attempt to spread a message of communal harmony in the testing times of a pandemic, superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a picture that sets an example of India's unity in diversity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:30 IST
Salman Khan spreads message of communal harmony with social media post
Actor Salman Khan (file). Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to spread a message of communal harmony in the testing times of a pandemic, superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a picture that sets an example of India's unity in diversity. The 54-year-old actor took to his social media to share the picture in which two neighbours belonging to different faiths are seen sitting and praying in their balconies at the same time.

The picture featured a man sitting in his balcony with folded hands and another man wearing a skull cap sitting and praying with his hands joined for evening prayers. Keeping his caption simple yet powerful, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' wrote, "Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona."

Khan who is currently staying indoors at his Panvel farmhouse has been donating in different ways to help the country combat COVID-19. (ANI)

