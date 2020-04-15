Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is how Taapsee Pannu likes to celebrate her birthdays!

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that likes her birthday celebrations to be the 'old school way with family around.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:42 IST
This is how Taapsee Pannu likes to celebrate her birthdays!
The throwback photo shared by Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that likes her birthday celebrations to be the 'old school way with family around.' The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a never seen before picture, where she is posing with a handful of people - "cousins, relatives, and family members."

The 'Pink' actor captioned the post as: "That's happy birthday to me picture ! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around." Giving more insights into the pictures, she further wrote: "This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids. I called all my cousins, relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home! The only difference being this wasn't at home, went to a restaurant nearby."

"Didn't wanna spend half the time of the family making meals, it becomes more like stress-day than birth-day then. So a few missing here n there but mostly we could fit in this frame P.S- don't miss the 'obedient kid' pose #Throwback #Archive #Quarantine," she wrapped up the post. Lately, the 'Naam Shaban' actor has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a whole series to refresh some memories amid the lockdown.

Taapsee is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. India's tally of coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus delivers record blow to U.S. retail sales in March

U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak depressed demand for a range of goods, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades. T...

'Self employment-generating' PILs should not be heard, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a PIL seeking relief for the poor during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying that such self employment generating pleas should not be entertained. These are self employment ge...

UnitedHealth won't seek federal aid because of outbreak

UnitedHealth Group is sticking to its profit outlook for the year and says it wont seek any federal assistance to make it through a coronavirus outbreak that has hobbled much of the economy. The coronavirus developed too late in the United ...

Aarogya Setu becomes world fastest app to reach 50 mn download: Niti Aayog CEO

Governments mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has become the worlds fastest app to reach 50 million downloads in just 13 days, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020