BTS’s 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views

BTS's music video, 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey becomes their second music video to reach the 750 million view milestone. It is the fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views.

BTS released 'Boy With Luv' on April 12, 2019, as the title track to their mini-album 'Map of the Soul: Persona.' On April 15, the music video for the track surpassed 750 million views, taking only a year and three days to hit the milestone.

This beats the previous record for the fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views, which was achieved by BTS's 'DNA' after it took one year, eight months, and 21 days.

Recently, BTS's album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' has scored the top 40 spots on 'billboard 200' in the 7th week. Billboard has now released its charts for the week ending on April 18.

'Map of the Soul: 7' grabs the No. 37 spot on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. After its February 21 release, the album first entered the chart at No.1.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

