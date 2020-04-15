Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS’s 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:14 IST
BTS’s 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views
File photo Image Credit: YouTube / Big Hit Labels

BTS's music video, 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey becomes their second music video to reach the 750 million view milestone. It is the fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views.

BTS released 'Boy With Luv' on April 12, 2019, as the title track to their mini-album 'Map of the Soul: Persona.' On April 15, the music video for the track surpassed 750 million views, taking only a year and three days to hit the milestone.

This beats the previous record for the fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views, which was achieved by BTS's 'DNA' after it took one year, eight months, and 21 days.

Recently, BTS's album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' has scored the top 40 spots on 'billboard 200' in the 7th week. Billboard has now released its charts for the week ending on April 18.

'Map of the Soul: 7' grabs the No. 37 spot on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. After its February 21 release, the album first entered the chart at No.1.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, total number mounts to 1,076

With 71 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 1,076, said State Health Department.The number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 1076 in Rajasthan, with 71 more people testing positive to...

FACTBOX-Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization WHO over its handling of the COVID-19 disease pandemic.Trump said the WHO had failed in its basic duty and it must be...

World Bank approves $13.95 million for COVID-19 response in Niger

The World Bank approved today a 13.95 million to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Niger.The Niger COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will support ...

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colourful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020