Ranveer Singh replaces 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in his new post!

Ranveer Singh's latest social media post chuckled the internet away on Wednesday, as the actor shared an edited image of himself as Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series 'Tiger King.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:22 IST
The edited image shared by actor Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

In the shared picture, the actor's face has been photoshopped onto the original picture of Joe Exotic who is posing with a tiger. The 'Gully Boy' actor, like many other Bollywood stars, is complying with lockdown instructions imposed by the government in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 including 392 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

