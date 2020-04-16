Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ann Sullivan, 'The Little Mermaid' animator, dies due to COVID-19 complications

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:21 IST
Ann Sullivan, 'The Little Mermaid' animator, dies due to COVID-19 complications

Veteran animator Amm Sullivan, who worked on Disney classics such as "The Little Mermaid" and "The Lion King" , has died from complications due to the coronavirus. She was 91. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sullivan's retirement community, the Woodland Hills-based campus of the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF), confirmed the news of her death. Sullivan is the third member of the industry retirement home to die as a result of COVID-19.

At MPTF, the animator was nicknamed "Giggles" by staff, with chaplain Dina Kuperstock saying in a statement, “She had the best laugh of any person I’ve ever known. Ann didn’t just laugh with a sound. When she giggled, her whole body would shake and light up with joy, and it was contagious for everyone in the room.” Originally from North Dakota's Fargo, Sullivan matriculated at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena — the alma mater of Zack Snyder and Michael Bay, among other famous alums. After graduation in the 1950s, she started working as a member of the animation paint lab at The Walt Disney Company.

Sullivan left her job to raise four children, but she re-entered the business in 1973, when she started at Filmnation and Hanna Barbera. The animator later returned to Disney, landing credits on studio titles from the late-1980s to the mid-2000s. Sullivan worked in the paint lab on 1988's "Oliver & Company", 1989's "The Little Mermaid" , 1991's "Rover Dangerfield" and 1992's "Cool World". She painted for the 1990 short "The Prince and the Pauper"; 1994's "The Lion King" ; 1995's "Pocahontas" ; 1997's "Hercules"; 1999's "Tarzan" and "Fantasia 2000"; 2000's "The Emperor's New Groove"; and 2002's "Lilo & Stitch and Treasure Planet". Sullivan also is credited for having worked as a cel painter on 1994's "The Pagemaster" and for performing additional caps and painting on 2004's "Home on the Range". She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid testing kits from China's Guangzhou en route to India

A total of 6.5 lakh medical kits for rapid testing of COVID-19 has been despatched from Guangzhou Airport in China and is set to reach India later on Thursday, government sources said today. Rapid Antibody Testing Kits first lot of 3 lakh f...

Moody's reviews Tata Steel's Ba2 CFR, downgrades Tata Steel UK to B3

Moodys Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade Tata Steel Ltds Ba2 corporate family rating CFR. At the same time, Moodys has downgraded Tata Steels wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltds TSUKH CFR to B3 from B2 ...

India needs to step up coronavirus testing: experts

India needs to significantly ramp up the number of tests done across the country to trace COVID-19 infection if the virus is to be contained in time, experts said. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,...

Bangladesh coast guard rescues 396 Rohingya in drifting boat; 24 dead

At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died on a ship that drifted for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh coastguard officials said on Thursday, following the rescue of 396 starving survivors. For years, Rohingya from Myanmar hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020