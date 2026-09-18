Disney Challenges FCC's Review of ABC Licenses Amid Trump Threats

Disney is taking legal action to stop the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from an early review of its eight ABC station licenses. The move comes amid ongoing threats from President Donald Trump against reporters and broadcast networks, which Disney cites as a concerning factor.

In a court filing, Disney and ABC voiced concerns that FCC Chair Brendan Carr is allegedly executing specific directives from Trump to suppress speech critical of the current administration. This has led Disney to call for the intervention of a U.S. judge in the matter.

The company highlights the importance of maintaining free speech and impartiality within media networks, especially in the face of perceived governmental pressures aimed at curbing criticism. The case underscores the broader tension between the Trump administration and media entities.