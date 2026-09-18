Disney Challenges FCC's Review of ABC Licenses Amid Trump Threats
Disney is urging a U.S. judge to prevent the FCC from prematurely reviewing its ABC station licenses due to President Trump's aggressive stance toward media and broadcasters. The company claims FCC Chair Brendan Carr is following Trump's orders to suppress criticism of the administration.
Disney is taking legal action to stop the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from an early review of its eight ABC station licenses. The move comes amid ongoing threats from President Donald Trump against reporters and broadcast networks, which Disney cites as a concerning factor.
In a court filing, Disney and ABC voiced concerns that FCC Chair Brendan Carr is allegedly executing specific directives from Trump to suppress speech critical of the current administration. This has led Disney to call for the intervention of a U.S. judge in the matter.
The company highlights the importance of maintaining free speech and impartiality within media networks, especially in the face of perceived governmental pressures aimed at curbing criticism. The case underscores the broader tension between the Trump administration and media entities.
ALSO READ
-
FCC's Green Light for Paramount's Foreign-Backed $110B Mega-Merger
-
Paramount-WBD Merger: Balancing Foreign Investment & National Security
-
FCC's Auction Race: A $100 Billion Wireless Spectrum Power Play
-
Billions in the Air: The Future of Wireless Auctions
-
Senate Committee Aims to Curb Government Speech Censorship