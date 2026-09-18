Disney Challenges FCC's Review of ABC Licenses Amid Trump Threats

Disney is urging a U.S. judge to prevent the FCC from prematurely reviewing its ABC station licenses due to President Trump's aggressive stance toward media and broadcasters. The company claims FCC Chair Brendan Carr is following Trump's orders to suppress criticism of the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:05 IST
Disney Challenges FCC's Review of ABC Licenses Amid Trump Threats
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Disney is taking legal action to stop the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from an early review of its eight ABC station licenses. The move comes amid ongoing threats from President Donald Trump against reporters and broadcast networks, which Disney cites as a concerning factor.

In a court filing, Disney and ABC voiced concerns that FCC Chair Brendan Carr is allegedly executing specific directives from Trump to suppress speech critical of the current administration. This has led Disney to call for the intervention of a U.S. judge in the matter.

The company highlights the importance of maintaining free speech and impartiality within media networks, especially in the face of perceived governmental pressures aimed at curbing criticism. The case underscores the broader tension between the Trump administration and media entities.

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