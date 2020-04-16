Kareena Kapoor can't deal with being away from her 'Girl Gang'

Reminiscing the times when she could go out and have fun with her girl gang, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture. The picture posted by the 'Jab We Met' actor featured her and her star sister Karisma Kapoor along with Kareena's best buddy Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora.

While Bebo is seen slaying the all-black look with her overcoat layering on her midi dress, beauty queen Malaika is seen wearing a white T-shirt dress with a black sleeveless shrug. Lolo, on the other hand, could be seen sporting a simple yet elegant look with a pink floral top paired with black trousers and Amrita is seen wearing a spaghetti dress.

The entire gang of the stunning divas were high on fashion with their shoes and accessories. "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday," the 'Good Newwz' actor wrote in the caption.

The four beauties of the Bollywood industry enjoy a great bond and friendship and are usually seen chilling together. Earlier in the initial days of the lockdown, they were also seen napping together at the same time but at their respective houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.