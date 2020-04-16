COVID-19: Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy and others team up to supply meals for healthcare staff

Hollywood stars Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy along with her husband Ben Falcone, and Joel McHale have joined hands to supply meals to healthcare staff leading the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The quartet, along with Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, has partnered with Frontline Foods and World Central Kitchen for the initiative.

Frontline Foods, a not-for-profit organization, was recently formed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The organization will deliver food from the restaurants directly to hospitals and medical facilities to feed healthcare professionals. Prior to this, the stars were already delivering food in cities like Los Angeles, Detroit and New York, reported Deadline. "We are all so blessed to be healthy, home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the frontline workers who are making the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf," Carpenter, Feldman, and Spencer said in a joint statement. "Once we were made aware of the communal support system created by Frontline Foods, we knew that this was such a natural extension to our grassroots campaign that we started from our own homes," they added.

McCarthy and Falcone hailed the "army of volunteers" at Frontline Foods for doing good work during the global health crisis. "This can benefit both the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives every day in order to save ours and the local restaurants who are desperately trying to keep their lights on and pay their staff in these economically devastating times. "Every little bit counts, whether it's 5, 50 or 5,000 dollars. It can make a real difference," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.