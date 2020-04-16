Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's online poker tournament raises $1.75 million

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's online poker tournament, All in For America's Charity, has raised USD 1.75 million which will go for coronavirus relief efforts. According to Entertainment Weekly, the acting duo had organised the contest on April 11 in order to raise money for Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief and food rescue organisation.

Besides Affleck and Damon, the event also saw participation by their fellow Hollywood stars Adam Sandler, Tom Brady, Jason Bateman, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Cheryl Hines and others. Poker pro Ebony Kenney won the tournament with veteran actor Kevin Pollak coming in second. The charity event was hosted by pro poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar hosted on Twitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.