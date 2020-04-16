Important for artistes to make people aware: Rapper Naezy on coronavirus

Rapper Naezy says he is keeping his anxiety at bay during the lockdown by helping his mother in household chores. The rapper has also released the video of his song, "Khamakha", his second track from the debut album, 'Maghreb'. Through the music video, which features empty streets of Mumbai following the lockdown, Naezy urges fans to stay home to curb the spread of COVID 19

Naezy feels in times such as these, artistes should step up to make people aware using whatever art forms they can. "It's very important for artistes to inform people through music. With rap, you can make people aware of the coronavirus, how to take necessary precautions and its impact. It's important to come out with lyrics which are informative for people," he told PTI. The lockdown has impacted him both personally and professionally, the rapper, real name Naved Shaikh, said

"Lockdown has impacted me in several ways. Personally, I feel hurt and afraid. I'm not doing shows or working anymore. Sometimes I work from home, sometimes I don't. But it also has impacted me in a good way. "I'm looking after the house, helping my mother, cleaning and cooking. Doing household chores is giving me peace," Naezy added. The rapper-songwriter said he missed performing in front of an audience. "It doesn't feel great. After the lockdown, everything has stopped. I'm not feeling good, not feeling like I used to when I'd perform. I used to get appreciation from people, be in that zone where I could feel the audiences energy. Because that isn't happening anymore, I'm slightly sad but hopeful about the situation (to improve)." PTI JUR BKBK

