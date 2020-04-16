The Dragon Prince Season 4 likely to be released in May 2020, Know more on cast

When will The Dragon Prince Season 4 be released? Fans will be happy to know that the director has decided to bring up the sequel in May this year. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on it.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

According to Insta Chronicles, the show's future or the release of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is in jeopardy. One of the members of the production has been accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. Thus, many are worried about the possibility of the show's continuation in future.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will be released on Netflix. Since Netflix spoke about this, fans are passionately waiting for it. But Netflix has not given any official confirmation on its release in May.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

Netflix has not released any trailer for the fourth season yet. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom.

The viewers will get to see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is likely to be released in May this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the computer-animated web television series.

