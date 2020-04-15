Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

The premiere date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series lovers who have waiting for it for a long time. Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment for FOX Entertainment already confirmed the making of Season 6 earlier. Thus, it's natural for fans to expect the production update, plot details and release date.

In the last year, we got some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020.

We all know the current global situation is critical as the entire humanity is struggling against coronavirus pandemic. During this dark period, we can never expect any developmental updates from the production of Prison Break Season 6. Even we can't expect the sixth season to be released this year.

Fans have a good news on the making of Prison Break Season 6. Dominic Purcell has mentioned the possibility of Season 6 with a confessing note on Instagram that 'if the story is worthy it will get made'. He aired the post on his Instagram account on April 13, 2020.

Dominic Purcell's post contains a clip from the series. Here you read his full comments:

I get smashed with "when is #prisonbreak 6 happening". What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made. Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus — corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content. The biggest gift all #artists #atheletes etc can give to you the people is entertainment so let's get our fuckin lives back listen to the experts! I won't comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant. Yours truly Dom.

Still, fans will continue keeping hope for Prison Break Season 6. They ardently want to see many things that are left unanswered.

