Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:01 IST
Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making
In 2019, we got some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

The premiere date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series lovers who have waiting for it for a long time. Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment for FOX Entertainment already confirmed the making of Season 6 earlier. Thus, it's natural for fans to expect the production update, plot details and release date.

In the last year, we got some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020.

We all know the current global situation is critical as the entire humanity is struggling against coronavirus pandemic. During this dark period, we can never expect any developmental updates from the production of Prison Break Season 6. Even we can't expect the sixth season to be released this year.

Fans have a good news on the making of Prison Break Season 6. Dominic Purcell has mentioned the possibility of Season 6 with a confessing note on Instagram that 'if the story is worthy it will get made'. He aired the post on his Instagram account on April 13, 2020.

Dominic Purcell's post contains a clip from the series. Here you read his full comments:

I get smashed with "when is #prisonbreak 6 happening". What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made. Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus — corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content. The biggest gift all #artists #atheletes etc can give to you the people is entertainment so let's get our fuckin lives back listen to the experts! I won't comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant.

Yours truly Dom.

View this post on Instagram

I get smashed with "when is #prisonbreak 6 happening". What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made. Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus — corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content. The biggest gift all #artists #atheletes etc can give to you the people is entertainment so let's get our fuckin lives back listen to the experts! I won't comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant. Yours truly Dom.

A post shared by Dominic Haakon Myrtved Purcell (@dominicpurcell) on

Still, fans will continue keeping hope for Prison Break Season 6. They ardently want to see many things that are left unanswered.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Hanna Season 2 updates: Major cast revealed, next season to take less time

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Fox News figure takes over as White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany, a former Fox News figure who is fiercely loyal to President Donald Trump, took over on Wednesday as his new press secretary, entering the high-profile job at a time of turmoil in White House relations with the press. McEna...

Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru denies wrongdoing after provisional ban

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has denied any wrongdoing after he was provisionally suspended for an Athlete Biological Passport ABP violation by the sports independent Athletics Integrity Unit on Tuesday. The AIU s...

Noida: 5 arrested, 9 vehicles seized for defying lockdown

Five people were arrested and nine vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying restrictions during the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 distri...

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020