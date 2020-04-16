Left Menu
Kim Kardashian reveals her shower problem amid COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 16-04-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:16 IST
American media personality, Kim Kardashian has revealed she has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while juggling her businesses and parenting her children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kim has insisted her life is 'not always glamorous' behind the scenes and says people can only 'do the best that you can' while self-isolating at home.

"There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out," the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star explained.

"My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together."Kim added.

Moreover, last month Kim Kardashian has donated 1 million dollars to COVID-19 charities trough her SKIMS Solutionwear line.

Kim had also get her documentary 'The Justice Project' released on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm on the streaming platform 'Oxygen'. Kim Kardashian proved her focus is on prison reform, as she promotes her upcoming documentary 'The Justice Project'. While quarantining at her home, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took a series of interviews in which she said that this is the most important work she had ever done.

