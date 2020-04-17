Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robert Eggers talks about massive scale of his next 'The Northman'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:37 IST
Robert Eggers talks about massive scale of his next 'The Northman'
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RobertEgger)

Filmmaker Robert Eggers has revealed that unlike his previous films, his new movie "The Northman" is being made on a massive scale. The film is Eggers' follow-up project to his 2019 indie thriller "The Lighthouse", starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lead.

The project is being described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. The story is about a Nordic prince on the quest to avenge his father's murder. In an interview with Film Independent Coffee Talk, Eggers said due to the big scale of the movie, he had to alter his production process.

"There's many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we're building sets there. We're designing all these worlds, building these villages, we're making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they'll need to do, designing the shots of the films," the director said. "There's a lot more storyboarding. Generally I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts, things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out. But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn't on a boat or doesn't have a lot of extras. We're storyboarding most of the film, which is taking a lot of time and we're continuing to do that now on this hiatus," he added.

"The Northman" will feature Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe and Claes Bang..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The plea was rejected by th...

Security forces surround attackers who killed SPO in Kishtwar

A gunbattle has broken out between security forces and the suspected terrorists who killed a special police officer and critically injured his colleague in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district early this week, officials said. On Monday, the...

Passenger vehicle dispatches likely to decline by 10-12 pc in FY21 : Icra

New Delhi, Apr 17 PTI&#160; Domestic passenger vehicle PV dispatches are likely to decline by 10-12 per cent in the current financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said on Friday. Icra said the lockdown will put financia...

8 COVID-19 cases in Army so far; first one fit, back on duty: Gen Naravane

A total of eight positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Indian Army so far, General MM Naravane said on Friday. So far, we have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which two are doctors and one nursing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020