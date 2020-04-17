‘Tiger King’ comic book in the works

The popular Netflix documentary-series "Tiger King" is getting a comic book version. According to Variety, TidalWave will be releasing the biography comic titled "Infamous: Tiger King" in June.

The comic will be written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise and Jesse Johnson. "You can't make this stuff up. I never imagined that I'd be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there's so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a Dateline episode," said Frizell. "We wanted to do something that is fun and a good distraction in regard to in the state of the world now. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it from a different medium. The comic book medium can be used to entertain as well as inform," TidalWave publisher Darren G Davis added. The "Tiger King" docu-series revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Netflix also released a special after-show episode on April 12.

