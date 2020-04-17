Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of blog writing, thanks followers

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday celebrated the 12th anniversary of his personal blog and thanked his fans and followers.

Collage of pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday celebrated the 12th anniversary of his personal blog and thanked his fans and followers. The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his moment of happiness with the netizens by sharing a collage of his pictures featuring his laughing with tears Animoji, along with two of his monochromatic pictures smiling in awe of completing the 4,424 days of blog writing.

Taking to the caption, the 'Baghban' star wrote, "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began the first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYS , that's four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY, without missing out a single day ..! Thank you for my Ef .. love and because of you." The celebratory post that garnered more than 2 lakh views within an hour of being posted.

The veteran actor who has been practising self-isolation with his family amid the lockdown is associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

