Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' from 'Moana' with daughter, Tiana 

Wrestler turned actor, Dwayne Johnson is winning his fan's heart by sharing an adorable video of himself with his daughter, Tiana as they sang 'You're Welcome' from 'Moana'.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not only stunning the audience with his charismatic performance on the silver screen but also with his online post.

Sharing the video, Dwayne Johnson captioned a funny story behind this post and also asked parents to enjoy their sleep when they can amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dwayne wrote, "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we're the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it's one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going through it - we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤"

Dwayne Johnson is spending quality time with his family as they self quarantine themselves amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

