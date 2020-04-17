Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:40 IST
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (Kunal Kamra)

Stand-up Comedian Kunal Kamra again falls in a controversy when he shares a video of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and renowned journalist, Arnab Goswami dancing on a Bollywood song on his Twitter account. The video is morphed and faces of Baba Ramdev and CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has been also inserted that was shared on April 4.

On April 17, Spokesperson of BJP, Maharashtra, Avadhut Wagh has shared his anger on Kunal Kamra and said, "now the time has come to do 'havan' of the ideas of the ill-fated Kunal in a legal and democratic way. On the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and with the help of police and justice."

Replying to the Tweet, Kunal Kamra wrote, "Ok boomer."

Earlier, several Airlines suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet was the third airline to take action against Kamra. While IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months. Air India banned him until further notice.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Almost half of French aircraft carrier crew test positive for COVID-19 - minister

Almost half the 2,300-strong crew on Frances sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces minister said on Friday.Florence Parly told parliament that 1,081 out of 2,010 tests c...

Tajik leader's son given senate role hinting at succession plan

The son of Tajikistans long-serving President Emomali Rakhmon was elected to the constitutionally important senate chair position on Friday, possibly indicating hereditary succession plans in the tightly-controlled Central Asian state. Rust...

Federer's Laver Cup in Boston postponed to 2021

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup exhibition event founded by Roger Federers management company is being postponed a year because of changes to the tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It now will be at TD Garden in Boston ...

COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases climbs to 37 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 17 PTI&#160;One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 37, a senior official said. The person who hails from Chamba district tested positive at Dr ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020