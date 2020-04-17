Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami

Stand-up Comedian Kunal Kamra again falls in a controversy when he shares a video of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and renowned journalist, Arnab Goswami dancing on a Bollywood song on his Twitter account. The video is morphed and faces of Baba Ramdev and CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has been also inserted that was shared on April 4.

On April 17, Spokesperson of BJP, Maharashtra, Avadhut Wagh has shared his anger on Kunal Kamra and said, "now the time has come to do 'havan' of the ideas of the ill-fated Kunal in a legal and democratic way. On the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and with the help of police and justice."

Replying to the Tweet, Kunal Kamra wrote, "Ok boomer."

Earlier, several Airlines suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet was the third airline to take action against Kamra. While IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months. Air India banned him until further notice.

