Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wagner Moura wants to make films about Latin people without stereotypes

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:59 IST
Wagner Moura wants to make films about Latin people without stereotypes

"Narcos" star Wagner Moura says his Netflix film "Sergio" is a result of his efforts towards finding projects that do not present the Latin people in a stereotypical way. The Brazilian actor plays the role of UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello in the biographical drama film. It also features Ana de Armas as Mello's wife Carolina.

Mello, who was reportedly branded as a "crisis junkie" for the world body, was killed in a hotel bombing in Iraq in 2003. The attack was orchestrated by the al-Qaida. In an interview with Variety, Wagner said, "This film is part of a more ambitious and a political project that I have, which is to produce films here in the US about Latin people that don't reinforce stereotypes." He said the Latin community has always been portrayed in a certain way in American films and he wanted to break it with the film.

"It's always the violent Latino or the sexy Latina. It really doesn't represent what this group really is in American society. When I saw Diego Luna in 'Star Wars: Rogue One' doing that character with his Mexican accent, I thought, 'We can play the 'Star Wars' dude or doctors or engineers. "It doesn't (always) have to be related to the issues that we know that Latin America has, which are poverty and violence," the 43-year-old actor said. Directed by Greg Barker, "Sergio" started streaming on Netflix from Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Almost half of French aircraft carrier crew test positive for COVID-19 - minister

Almost half the 2,300-strong crew on Frances sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces minister said on Friday.Florence Parly told parliament that 1,081 out of 2,010 tests c...

Tajik leader's son given senate role hinting at succession plan

The son of Tajikistans long-serving President Emomali Rakhmon was elected to the constitutionally important senate chair position on Friday, possibly indicating hereditary succession plans in the tightly-controlled Central Asian state. Rust...

Federer's Laver Cup in Boston postponed to 2021

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup exhibition event founded by Roger Federers management company is being postponed a year because of changes to the tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It now will be at TD Garden in Boston ...

COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases climbs to 37 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 17 PTI&#160;One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 37, a senior official said. The person who hails from Chamba district tested positive at Dr ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020