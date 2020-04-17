Sonakshi Sinha slams troller for asking Ramayan related question

Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha has been in the eye of controversy ever since Doordarshan started re-runs of their popular mythological shows. Recently, during a question-and-answer session on social media, when a troll asked her a Ramayan related question, the actress retorted, "Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had taken a dig at the actress stating that the re-run of 'Ramayan' would help young people like her who lacked knowledge about the epic.

It all began when last year Sonakshi didn't know the answer to a Ramayan related question when she appeared on a TV show. Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha later took an indirect dig at Mukesh Khanna. In an interview, the veteran actor stated that he believes someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the 'Ramayan' and asked what qualifies him to be an expert on all things to do with the 'Ramayan'.

The 'Shaktimaan' actor, Mukesh Khanna, later on, said, "people have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi's name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.