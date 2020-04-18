Shrek 5 isn’t cancelled, more about characters, movie creators to introduce new plot

Waiting for Shrek 5 is natural as all the previous movies recorded huge success in the global box office. Fans have been waiting for the fifth installment for a long time, unfortunately there is no update on it.

Is Shrek 5 officially confirmed? Let us take you 16 years back. Following the success of Shrek 2 in May 2004, the Producer-cum-Executive Producer of the first and second movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning. "Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Katzenberg opined.

In 2016, NBCUniversal and Dreamworks confirmed that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. In July that year, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources saying that the fifth film was planned for a 2019 release. In September 2016, Eddie Murphy confirmed that the film was expected to be released in 2019 or 2020, and that the script had been completed. The story for Shrek 5 was written by Michael McCullers, based on his own idea, with an intention to reinvent the series.

Recently, Shrek 5 production took to Twitter to announce that the movie would be delayed and postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic across the world. But this was soon declared to be fake info as it didn't come from Dreamworks.

Based on some leaked reports, Shrek 5 will be premiered anytime in September 2022. The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to commence at the ending phase of 2020. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. According to Collider, the studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

If Shrek 5 returns in future, fans will be excited seeing Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more, as reported by EconoTimes. The story will have a focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

The leaked reports claim that Shrek 5's filming will commence at the end of 2020 and the animators will get adequate time to finish the special effects. Shrek 5 is said to be a reboot instead of a sequel to the franchise.

Shrek 5 is expected to be released on September 23, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

