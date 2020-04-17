The Matrix 4 release date, production update, know cast in details

The Matrix 4 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of this decade. Fans have been waiting for this American sci-fi action movie for a long time. Filming commenced earlier this year in February. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth installment in The Matrix franchise.

The long-awaited The Matrix 4 was in the works with a tentative release date of May 21, 2021. The movie began production in San Francisco under the code name 'Project Ice Cream' on February 4, 2020.

This movie is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. However, as the world is currently severely combatting against coronavirus pandemic, the production has been put on hold.

Imminent The Matrix 4 will be a joint production by Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. The movie is directed and produced by Lana Wachowski. While making the Matrix films, the Wachowskis told their close collaborators that at that time they had no intention of making another one after The Matrix Revolutions.

The actors like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will be present in The Matrix 4. John Wick actor Keanu Reeves will play the role of Neo in the movie. Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will be seen playing the roles of Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian respectively.

Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles. The plot for the imminent movie is totally kept under wraps.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

