Alicia Keys gets manicure from husband Swizz Beatz amid quarantine

American musician Alicia Keys got a manicure at home courtesy husband and hip hop artist Swizz Beatz. The 41-year-old hip-hop producer shared a video Instagram on Wednesday (local time). In the video, Beatz was seen filing the 'Calma' singer's fingernails, most of which were wrapped in aluminium foil.

As Beatz buffed away, he joked about trying something sharper to remove Keys' gel polish. He pointed out an idea his wife swiftly shut down,"An X-Acto knife would cut this s**t right off." Beatz captioned the clip as, "Quarantine Day 33. I think everyone will come out of this handier and crafty."

Certainly, his friends seemed to approve of his handiwork. Taraji P. Henson commented, "Just adorable!!!" while Timbaland deemed his skills "amazing." Model Tyson Beckford commented, "My brother always setting the bar high. Relationship goals."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.