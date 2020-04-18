Thomas Rhett, daughters perform song from 'Frozen' for 'Disney Singalong Special'

American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett Atkins, along with his daughters made a special appearance on 'The Disney Family Singalong'. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singer's daughters, 4-and-a-half-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-and-a-half-year-old Ada James joined their dad to sing 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman' from 'Frozen' for the ABC special Thursday night (local time), which also featured performances from Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and the 'High School Musical' cast.

During the special appearance, the girls were seen dressed up as princesses Elsa and Anna while the father-daughter trio sang their hearts out from their front porch, tossing confetti around to mimic snow. The Akins family's love Disney love was also channelled at their Halloween party last year, when the foursome dressed up as characters from 'The Little Mermaid', with Thomas Rhett going as Prince Eric to Willa's Ariel.

In February, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed the family's newest addition, Lennon Love. Thomas Rhett shared on Instagram after welcoming Lennon, "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth"

The father of three added that watching Willa and Ada meet Lennon for the first time "was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I'm so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y'all pray for us as we switch from man on man defence to the zone." (ANI)

