Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar condemn Moradabad stone pelting incident

Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Javed Akhtar have criticised the people who attacked doctors and paramedics in Moradabad, saying it is a matter of "great shame". On April 15, a mob trying to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation hurled stones at an ambulance in Moradabad, injuring a doctor and three paramedics.

Police later arrested 17 people including seven women allegedly involved in the incident. Malini, a BJP MP from Mathura, uploaded a video on her official Twitter handle, asking for strict action against those who attacked the "corona warriors".

"Two days ago, some people attacked an ambulance, did stone pelting and spat at healthcare workers. Shame on them. Have some humanity. Corona warriors are trying to save the lives of people without caring about their own lives. "Those cowards who attack and injure doctors, healthcare workers, police officials and media personnel must be taught a lesson. Remember one thing, there is life because of corona warriors. I appeal to the authorities to take strict action against such people," the actor-turned-politician said. Akhtar also criticised the incident that happened in Moradabad.

"I can’t imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who are at the risk of their own lives are out there to save other lives. "What has happened in Moradabad is a matter of great shame. I request the educated people of that city to some how contact and educate such ignorants," he tweeted.

On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had expressed anguish and disappointment at people flouting lockdown rules and pelting stones at healthcare workers as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. "You are throwing stones at doctors, nurses who are saving your life," he said in a reference to incidents of doctors and health workers being attacked across the country.

"And those who are coronavirus positive are running away from the hospitals. Where are you running? Towards life or death? Just imagine if these doctors and police wouldn’t have been there, then those who think it won’t happen to them will take the entire India to doom," he added..

