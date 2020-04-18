‘Dan And Sam’ graphic novel to get movie adaptation

Universal Pictures is developing "Dan and Sam" feature film based on the 2015 graphic novel by Mark Watson and Oliver Harud

Japanese filmmaker Hikari is on board to direct the supernatural romance drama reported Deadline. The adaptation will be penned by Molly Smith Metzler, who has written on "Shameless" and "Orange Is the New Black". Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through Universal-based Marc Platt Production along with Automatik Entertainment's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger

The story revolves around a young couple who have a perfect life, until the woman, Sam, dies unexpectedly. Dan, however, finds out that love transcends the physical world when Sam is allowed to visit him once a year. But it will continue only until Dan falls in love again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.