Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamie Dornan shares how 'The Fall' ruined his chances of starring in comedies

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 10:41 IST
Jamie Dornan shares how 'The Fall' ruined his chances of starring in comedies

Actor Jamie Dornan says he was always keen to star in a comedy movie but his hopes were dashed after he portrayed a serial killer on the series "The Fall". The 37-year-old actor will now fulfil his wish with upcoming movie "Barb and Star", co-starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, which is set to release later this year.

"I’m so excited for people to see the movie. I’m so excited to see the movie myself. Years ago, when I first started in the industry, I kind of only really wanted to do comedy and I was sort of making good comedy connections, feeling like I was going to go down that path. "And then I did 'The Fall' and if you’re playing a serial killer, nobody’s considering you for comedy," Dornan told Variety.

"The Fall", which ran for three seasons on BBC Two, featured Dornan as Paul Spector, a serial killer who targets young professional women. The show also featured Gillian Anderson. The actor said it has taken him years to finally land a comedy project.

"I guess it’s taken me a while to find my way back to that world. I’ve made enough people giggle along the way. It came about through the directors and producers having seen the chat stuff that I’d done like Graham Norton, where I’ve told loosely funny stories on a sofa during the job," Dornan said. As for "Barb and Star", the actor said the film is "mind-blowing" and he had a wonderful time working with Wiig and Mumolo.

"We just had such a laugh making that movie in Mexico last summer. It’s a trip, though. I really hope people respond to it. It’s right up my street. They’re some of the funniest days I’ve ever had in my life," Dornan added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...

Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 red zones. 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020