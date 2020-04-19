Jamie Dornan shares how 'The Fall' ruined his chances of starring in comedies

Actor Jamie Dornan says he was always keen to star in a comedy movie but his hopes were dashed after he portrayed a serial killer on the series "The Fall". The 37-year-old actor will now fulfil his wish with upcoming movie "Barb and Star", co-starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, which is set to release later this year.

"I’m so excited for people to see the movie. I’m so excited to see the movie myself. Years ago, when I first started in the industry, I kind of only really wanted to do comedy and I was sort of making good comedy connections, feeling like I was going to go down that path. "And then I did 'The Fall' and if you’re playing a serial killer, nobody’s considering you for comedy," Dornan told Variety.

"The Fall", which ran for three seasons on BBC Two, featured Dornan as Paul Spector, a serial killer who targets young professional women. The show also featured Gillian Anderson. The actor said it has taken him years to finally land a comedy project.

"I guess it’s taken me a while to find my way back to that world. I’ve made enough people giggle along the way. It came about through the directors and producers having seen the chat stuff that I’d done like Graham Norton, where I’ve told loosely funny stories on a sofa during the job," Dornan said. As for "Barb and Star", the actor said the film is "mind-blowing" and he had a wonderful time working with Wiig and Mumolo.

"We just had such a laugh making that movie in Mexico last summer. It’s a trip, though. I really hope people respond to it. It’s right up my street. They’re some of the funniest days I’ve ever had in my life," Dornan added..

